Minor girl, who mistakenly reached Delhi, abducted, raped and sold for Rs 70,000

Published : Feb 4, 2017, 10:34 am IST
The girl was travelling in a train in Chhattisgarh, but mistakenly boarded a wrong train and reached Delhi.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl who mistakenly reached here from Chhattisgarh after boarding a wrong train was kidnapped, raped and sold to a person with the help of a woman before being rescued by Delhi Commission for Women.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the trafficking of the girl who was rescued from an area near Humayun's tomb yesterday.

The girl was travelling in a train in Chhattisgarh in October to visit her relatives, but mistakenly boarded a wrong train and reached Delhi. At railway station, she met one Arman, who was selling water bottles, said a senior police officer. He took her to Sarai Kale Khan and raped her with the help of his wife Hasheena, he said.

The couple then sold her for Rs 70,000 to one Pappu Yadav so that he could marry the minor, he said.

"She was living in Faridabad for close to two months with Pappu who physically and mentally tortured her. She then somehow left his house and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station where Hasheena met her and gave her a spiked drink," he added.

When she fell semi-conscious, Hasheena handed her over to one Mohammad Afroz, 22. "He raped her near the railway station and paid the sum to Hasheena. The victim somehow managed to escape and was noticed by a passerby who made a PCR call," said the officer.

She was rescued and a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (Punishment for rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and 4 POCSO Act has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

She is undergoing counselling after being examined at AIIMS. "After several raids in Sarai Kale Khan and Faridabad, Mohammad Afroz and Pappu Yadav have been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused," he said.

Police is also adding sections under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 based on the facts that have emerged in the case so far.

