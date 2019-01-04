The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Woman succumbs, former Bihar MLA and his wife arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 5:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 5:14 am IST

Pistol recovered from Bihar neta, his wife Renu faces charges of destroying evidence; couple ducking questions, say cops.

Police arrest former Bihar MLA Raju Singh after he was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday, in connection with the celebratory firing during a New Year’s eve party at his farmhouse. A woman who was wounded in the firing succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Police arrest former Bihar MLA Raju Singh after he was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday, in connection with the celebratory firing during a New Year’s eve party at his farmhouse. A woman who was wounded in the firing succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Raju Singh, the former Bihar legislator arrested along with his driver Hari Singh for killing a 42-year-old woman during a  New Year’s eve party during celebratory firing, was brought to Delhi on Thursday, the police said. The victim, Archana Gupta, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. After her death, the former MLA was charged with murder.

The police has also arrested Raju’s wife, Renu Singh, and one of their friend, Ramender, for destroying evidences and threatening eyewitnesses.

According to the police, on the night of 31st December, Vikas Gupta along with his wife Archana and their daughter was at a farmhouse of their family friend Sanjiw Kumar Singh in South Delhi.

When the countdown for New Year was going on, Sanjiw’s brother, Raju, started firing. One of those hit Archana in the head. Her husband realised that something was not right. He checked her and found that she was bleeding.

With the help of some friends, she was rushed to Fortis hospital. The hospital staff informed the police about the incident, prior to which an FIR was lodged. Immediately after the FIR, police initiated a probe and teams were formed to nab the accused.

Some teams were tracking accused Raju while others were at the spot to collect evidences and statements of eye witnesses. The police had suspected that Raju was on his way to Bihar via UP. The district police of UP at Bihar border was informed by the Delhi police and Raju Singh, along with Hari Singh, was detained at Kushinagar in UP on Wednesday. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.  

The police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Raju Singh’s farmhouse in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. On Thursday, it arrested his wife and Ramander for destroying evidences.

According to DCP (South) Vijay Kumar, the accused were non-cooperating during questioning. They were arrested after the police provided sufficient evidence.

Renu was questioned and initially she did not cooperate but it was found that she was the one who ensured that the bloodstains are cleaned and the rounds are hidden, sources said. They added that she initially kept claiming no bullets were fired but when she was confronted with evidence, she confessed to her role.

Tags: raju singh, archana gupta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham