Delhi: Woman succumbs, former Bihar MLA and his wife arrested

Pistol recovered from Bihar neta, his wife Renu faces charges of destroying evidence; couple ducking questions, say cops.

Police arrest former Bihar MLA Raju Singh after he was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday, in connection with the celebratory firing during a New Year’s eve party at his farmhouse. A woman who was wounded in the firing succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Raju Singh, the former Bihar legislator arrested along with his driver Hari Singh for killing a 42-year-old woman during a New Year’s eve party during celebratory firing, was brought to Delhi on Thursday, the police said. The victim, Archana Gupta, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. After her death, the former MLA was charged with murder.

The police has also arrested Raju’s wife, Renu Singh, and one of their friend, Ramender, for destroying evidences and threatening eyewitnesses.

According to the police, on the night of 31st December, Vikas Gupta along with his wife Archana and their daughter was at a farmhouse of their family friend Sanjiw Kumar Singh in South Delhi.

When the countdown for New Year was going on, Sanjiw’s brother, Raju, started firing. One of those hit Archana in the head. Her husband realised that something was not right. He checked her and found that she was bleeding.

With the help of some friends, she was rushed to Fortis hospital. The hospital staff informed the police about the incident, prior to which an FIR was lodged. Immediately after the FIR, police initiated a probe and teams were formed to nab the accused.

Some teams were tracking accused Raju while others were at the spot to collect evidences and statements of eye witnesses. The police had suspected that Raju was on his way to Bihar via UP. The district police of UP at Bihar border was informed by the Delhi police and Raju Singh, along with Hari Singh, was detained at Kushinagar in UP on Wednesday. A pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Raju Singh’s farmhouse in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. On Thursday, it arrested his wife and Ramander for destroying evidences.

According to DCP (South) Vijay Kumar, the accused were non-cooperating during questioning. They were arrested after the police provided sufficient evidence.

Renu was questioned and initially she did not cooperate but it was found that she was the one who ensured that the bloodstains are cleaned and the rounds are hidden, sources said. They added that she initially kept claiming no bullets were fired but when she was confronted with evidence, she confessed to her role.