Self-styled Delhi godman arrested for molesting 15-yr-old in temple

New Delhi: A self-styled godman allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in a temple in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, police said Monday.

The incident took place on August 17 when the complainant along with her niece and son visited the temple. Since, the complainant’s son was ill, she took him to the self-styled godman, Nabbe Bhagat (42), to get his illness cured, a police officer said.

The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s relative, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 30, they said.

Subsequently, Bhagat was arrested from his temple on Sunday, police said adding that further investigation is underway.