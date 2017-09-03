The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi Police arrests man for sexually assaulting, killing minor

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 9:33 am IST

On August 12, the boy's parents approached the police station after their son went missing.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police confirmed that a 40-year-old labourer named Ram Niwas was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a six-year-old boy in north-east Delhi's Harsh Vihar and was involved in similar cases in the past as well.

"During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he has sexually abused and killed eight minor boys since 2007. The Delhi Police are yet to verify his claims," AK Singhla, the DCP for north-east, said.

On August 12, the boy's parents approached the police station after their son went missing. The police eventually recovered the boy's body from a nursery, not far from the complainant's tea shop.

"The police took the help of a dog squad, reached to an under-construction house nearby a tea shop run by deceased boy's father. When on suspicion of Ram Niwas, using technical surveillance the police traced him to near Shahdara railway station. But soon after, he switched off both his cell phones," he said.

After checking his criminal record, the police found that the accused was also arrested in 2009, but was later let off after serving a three-year imprisonment.

An investigation team was sent to the accused's native village in Uttar Pradesh's Amla, but he was not present there.

"A team finally arrested him from Mandoli," Singhla said.

Tags: delhi police, child rape, indian penal code, crimes against children
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women commandos supervise bridge repair in Naxal-hit Bijapur

2

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 is up for pre-registration

3

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

4

Study shows happiness in marriage linked to separate bank accounts

5

Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson set to return to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham