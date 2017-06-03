The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017

Delhi

Kapil Mishra accuses govt of CNG ‘scam’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 4:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 4:39 am IST

He claimed that the company “TA Gas Tech India Pvt Ltd was blacklisted by the Delhi high court” in 2012.

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, on Friday, accused the Delhi government of “cheating” people and alleged that “10,000 fake CNG kits” were installed in vehicles plying on the national capital’s roads.

“The AAP government made false claims that the CNG kits fitted in the vehicles were made in Canada, as the truth is that these kits were made in China and assembled at a unit at Dabri Chowk in west Delhi,” the suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

He claimed that the company “TA Gas Tech India Pvt Ltd was blacklisted by the Delhi high court” in 2012. “The Delhi government in an order had said that a Canada-based company Tech Gas will supply CNG kits to Dashmesh CNG IMPEX Pvt Ltd, which had been authorised to fit the gas kits. Both these companies were set up by the director of the blacklisted company,” Mr Mishra alleged.

“We found that there was no import of components like gas injectors from any part of the world, but as per certification, it had to be purchased from Tech Gas, Canada. These CNG kits were being imported from China and assembled at a workshop at Dabri Chowk in Delhi,” Mr Mishra alleged.

He said that he would make public all details of all “scams” of the government at 5 pm at Constitution Club on Saturday.

Tags: delhi high court, aap government, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

