The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

CBI arrests Lt Colonel, middleman in alleged Army transfer racket

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 11:04 am IST

The alleged racket was suspected to be going on in the Army headquarter with the involvement of senior officers there.

The agency is also focusing on how the army officers were ready to pay lakhs of rupees to get a posting of their choice. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The agency is also focusing on how the army officers were ready to pay lakhs of rupees to get a posting of their choice. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in connection with an alleged transfer racket at the Army headquarter here in which lakhs of rupees were paid by army officers to manipulate their postings.

The CBI, which registered the case on the basis of intelligence gathered by it, arrested Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni and Gaurav Kohli while an alleged bribe of Rs two lakhs was changing hands for transfer of a Bengaluru based army officer.

The FIR names a Brigadier but his name has not been included in the list of accused.

The alleged racket was suspected to be going on in the Army headquarter with the involvement of senior officers there.

The bribe was being paid through hawala channels, the CBI FIR alleged. The agency is also focusing on how the army officers were ready to pay lakhs of rupees to get a posting of their choice.

The case has been registered against Lt Col Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Personnel Division, Army Headquarter, an army officer Purushottam, who is based in Hyderabad, Gaurav Kohli and S Subhas, BSO Bengaluru, Indian Army.

It is alleged that Moni had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kohli and Purshottam, an army officer posted in ESD, Kakinara for influencing transfer of various officers.

Tags: transfer racket, indian army, lt col ranganathan suvramani moni, illegal transfers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

2

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

3

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

4

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

5

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham