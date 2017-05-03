The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Government backs linking Aadhaar, PAN

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : May 3, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 1:47 am IST

Decision aimed at curbing use of fake PAN cards, attorney-general tells SC.

The A-G said that due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes. (Representational Image)
 The A-G said that due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday strongly defended before the Supreme Court the law linking Aadhaar card with PAN cards, saying it was done to curb the use of fake PAN cards across the country.

Making this submission before a bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhusha, Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi said Aadhaar was very essential when the country was witnessing all round progress, especially technologically. It was an essential requirement to keep pace with the growth. Rejecting the charge that making Aadhaar mandatory violated an individual’s right to privacy, the A-G said the privacy concerns regarding Aadhaar were “wholly misplaced” and asked “what do you want? A vacuum? It cannot be like that. An individual has a social contract with the state under which no constituent can say that I don’t want to be identified.

The A-G said that the programme of PAN had become suspect as it could be faked while Aadhaar is a “secure and robust” system by which the identity of an individual cannot be faked. The A-G said that due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes.

He said that around 10 lakh PAN cards have been cancelled, while out of the 113.7 crore Aadhaar cards issued, no case of duplication has been found by the government. He also said that Aadhaar was an effective tool to check the menace of terror funding and circulation of black money. He said a biometric identification system was an essential feature of contemporary society, and dismissed privacy concerns surrounding the unique ID number.

The apex court is hearing three petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 139 AA of the Income-Tax Act which was introduced through the latest budget and the Finance Act 2017.

Section 139AA provides for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar or enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns and making an application for allotment of PAN number with effect from July 1 this year.

The petitions were filed by Binoy Vishwam, a senior Communist Party of India leader, Bezwada Wilson, a dalit rights activist, and S.G. Vombatkere, a retired Army officer. Mr Datar along with senior counsel Shyam Divan contended that making Aadhaar mandatory is a complete violation of of right to equality  and the information of the individual is sought to be forcefully obtained by the State machineries by negating the requirement of consent, by making the consequences of non-enrollment drastic.

They also argued that the Government cannot indirectly make Aadhaar mandatory through Income Tax Act.Eom.

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar cards, fake pan cards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

2

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

3

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

4

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

5

World's fastest film camera developed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham