No fir lodged against me, Kejriwal tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the Delhi High Court that no First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him on the direction of the Election Commission (EC) against his bribery remarks made during Goa assembly elections in 2017.

The court on Friday heard Kejriwal's plea challenging the EC's January 29 order in which it had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal for his remarks about bribes made at poll rallies in the state on January 7-8 last year.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.

During his series of rallies in Goa on January 7 and 8, Kejriwal had appealed to the voters to accept money from the Congress and the BJP candidates, and vote for the AAP.

Soon following that, the BJP had filed complaints against Kejriwal seeking his prosecution under various sections of Indian Penal Code for asking voters to accept money.

The Congress too had condemned his statement.