L-G’s office asks Delhi Police to look into fake Twitter accounts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 6:47 am IST

It was only on Sunday that the L-G office made its official Twitter debut with the handle being @LtGov-Delhi.

Anil Baijal
New Delhi: The lieutenant-governor’s office on Monday asked the police to act against fake Twitter handles in the name of Anil Baijal putting out misleading posts critical of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the elected government.

In fact, two such accounts @AnilBaijal_LG and @AnilBaijal_ have garnered a substantial following since December 28, the day the former Home Secretary was appointed to the post.

It was only on Sunday that the L-G office made its official Twitter debut with the handle being @LtGov-Delhi. Over 2,000 people are following it as of now.

“The L-G office has asked the Delhi police to look into the matter and initiate strict action against those who are running fake accounts of the lieutenant-governor,” sources said, addi-ng the matter will also be taken up with the authorities of the site, if needed.

Going by the posts, including on the Najeeb Jung-appointed Shunglu Committee to look into the decisions of the AAP government, the virtual imposters seem well aware of the tussle between the city government and Mr Baijal’s predecessor.

“Mr Jung has left behind 400 files of the Delhi government. Now I am in a dilemma as to whether to approve or return them,” reads one tweet by fake handle @AnilBaijal_.

Another fake handle, @AnilBaijal_LG, taunted Mr Kejriwal saying, “Sir, using such language does not behove you irrespective of differences of opinion”, referring to the CM’s criticism of PM Narendra Modi. Mr Jung did not have any social media presence.”

Meanwhile, Mr Baijal held its first meeting with principal secretaries of the Delhi government and exhorted them to come up with innovative ideas and ensure timely delivery of services to people of Delhi. “He asked the officers to make all efforts so that the city is clean and green. He directed all the officers to attend to the grievances of citizens and address their issues promptly. He assured them that the Raj Niwas would extend all cooperation to the government in this regard,” a statement said.

