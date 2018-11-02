Delhi Traffic cops rescue abandoned newborn girl near RK Khanna Tennis Stadium

The infant was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for immediate medical attention and is doing fine now.

On Wednesday, Head Constable Anil, Constable Amar Singh and Constable Parveen were regulating traffic and prosecuting traffic violations near RK Khanna Tennis Stadium. At about 4:00 pm they heard wailing of a baby from the bushes. They also noticed that some stray dogs were also roaming around that location.

Immediately Delhi Police Control Room was informed and the infant was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for immediate medical attention. The baby is doing fine now.

In this regard, a case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Safdarjung Police Station.