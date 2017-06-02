The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Punjab CM asked to vacate government bungalow on Janpath

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 3:36 pm IST

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Congress leader against the March 24 order, asking Singh to vacate the Janpath bungalow.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been asked to vacate a government bungalow that was allocated to him when he was a Member of Parliament by a Delhi court, which termed him as an "unauthorised occupant".

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Congress leader against the March 24 order of the Estate Officer, asking Singh to vacate the Janpath bungalow.

"The appellant's (Singh's) contention that he could not have been termed as unauthorised occupant as his initial allotment was valid till 2019 and he has been paying market- rent, is untenable.

"Thus, it is evident that the appellant is in unauthorised occupation of the said premises since December 23, 2016," District & Sessions Judge Poonam A Bamba said.

The court also rejected his contention that his representation before chairman (House Committee) Lok Sabha seeking to retain the premises on humanitarian grounds was still pending.

"Mere pendency of his representation does not in any manner confer any authority on the appellant to occupy the said premises.

"Admittedly, no further retention has been permitted," the court said.

According to the Estate Officer order, the premise was allotted to Singh as an MP from the Amritsar constituency which was to expire in 2019.

However, Singh resigned from the Lok Sabha on November 23 last year and the allotment of the bungalow was cancelled with effect from December 23, 2016 and he was directed to hand over the bungalow to CPWD.

Singh made a representation before the chairman (House Committee) Lok Sabha on February 10, 2017 requesting that he be allowed to retain the premises on humanitarian grounds as he was a heart patient and was also suffering from high blood pressure/sugar and that he was placed under Z plus security protection facing a constant threat.

While his representation before the chairman, House Committee was still pending, he received a notice dated on February 14 calling upon him to show cause on February 23 why an order of eviction be not passed against him.

The eviction order was later passed in March.

Tags: amarinder singh, member of parliament, government bungalow, janpath bungalow
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

2

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

3

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

4

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

5

LIGO detects gravitational waves for a third time

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham