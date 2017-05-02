The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

After attacking Kumar Vishwas, AAP MLA Amanatullah resigns from PAC

PTI
Published : May 2, 2017, 8:50 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 8:45 am IST

In a major rejig last year, Khan had made it to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), party’s top decision making body.

AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan. (Photo: File)
 AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas of "plotting a coup" in the party, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Speaking to reporters after the PAC meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the party leadership was upset with both Khan as well Vishwas for airing their differences in public.

He said the PAC has accepted Khan's resignation. Arvind ji is upset with both Kumar and Amanatullah. The PAC also discussed Vishwas absence from the meeting. Even he

(Vishwas) has been giving interviews and releasing video. The party is also unhappy with this.

"The CM and other party leaders are upset over statements given outside the party forum. If anyone has grievances, they can raise them with the party leadership, Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said such developments were denting the party's image and affecting the morale of volunteers, while "warning the party leaders not to air their grievances in public, but at appropriate party fora."

Remaining defiant, Khan, however, said he stood by his remarks against Vishwas.

Kumar Vishwas is an RSS-BJP agent and Arvind ji will soon realise it. He (Vishwas) talks about disconnect between party volunteers and leadership, but he had invited (former Delhi Commissioner) B  Bassi and (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval for his birthday party.

It was Bassi, who had arrested AAP MLAs and workers under false pretext, the Okhla legislator said.

In a major rejig last year, Khan had made it to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), party’s top decision making body.

He had on Sunday claimed that poet-turned-politician Vishwas was calling MLAs to his residence and coaxing them to rebel against Kejriwal or to join the BJP.

His allegations were ridiculed by senior AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, senior AAP legislators have demanded expulsion of Khan from the party. It is learnt that a few MLAs of the party also signed a letter, urging the top leadership to expel the Ohkla MLA. A separate letter, with the same demand, has been released by a Punjab MLA of the party.

Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra, Imran Hussain, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri are among the signatories to the letter, a party source said.

Earlier, Vishwas had differed with Kejriwal on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs). He had refused to attribute the AAP's recent poll upsets to alleged manipulation of EVMs and had instead stressed on the need to introspect.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal met Sisodia at his residence. Sisodia and senior party leader Sanjay Singh also met Vishwas at his residence in Ghaziabad.

Tags: amanatullah khan, kumar vishwas, aap, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

2

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

3

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

4

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

5

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham