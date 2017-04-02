The Asian Age | News

Men chant Modi, Modi at Kejriwal's rally; he says people have 'gone mad'

Published : Apr 2, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Kejriwal said that if chanting Modi’s name resulted in the abolition of house tax, then even he would shout ‘Modi, Modi’.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Shouting "Modi, Modi" will not satiate your hunger, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told a group of men who tried disrupting his rally by raising slogans in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said if doing so would have resulted in the abolition of house tax, the key poll promise of AAP for the upcoming municipal polls, then even "I would shout Modi, Modi".

"Lekin isse aapka pet nahi bharega (But it won't satiate your hunger). Few people have turned mad," Kejriwal said, addressing the rally at north east Delhi's Ghonda, even as a small section of the crowd continued their sloganeering.

A group of youth repeated the same act at Kejriwal's second rally of the day at Ambedkar Nagar's Gautam Vihar Chowk area.

In his address, Kejriwal repeated his allegation, made on Saturday at his first poll rally, that the BJP and the Congress were "conspiring" to take over the departments of water and power to effect a tariff hike in these areas.

He promised to make Delhi sparkling clean within a year and to shore up the revenues of the cash-strapped corporations that have faced a series of strikes by sanitation workers over non-payment of salaries.

He also ran through the AAP government's decisions to slash power tariff by half and provide water free of cost (capped at 20,000 litres per connection every month) and reforms in the areas of education and health.

"Where did we get the money? We did one thing, we ended corruption. We have saved Rs 350 crore from the construction of five flyovers in the last two years.

"We will use the same to abolish house tax through Section 177 of the DMC Act. We will turn the MCDs around just like we made the Delhi Jal Board a profitable enterprise despite providing water free of cost," he said.

At the Ghonda rally there was a brief interruption when the stage sunk a little when Kejriwal was being greeted by the local leaders.

