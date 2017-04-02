Drunk DU students chase Smriti Irani's car, FIR filed

New Delhi: Four DU students, who followed Union minister Smriti Irani's car in Lutyens Delhi in an "inebriated" state, have been arrested and FIR filed against them for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Till last night, they were detained but later they were arrested for allegedly stalking and using words and gestures to outrage the modesty of a woman, police said.

The all four accused are now out on bail, said an NDTV report. They will be produced in a court on Sunday.

A PCR call was received around 5 PM that four youths in a car were indulging in "unwanted action", said a senior police officer.

A call was received from the minister's staff on Saturday that the youths were trying to overtake her vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted.

With the help of PCR van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

The four youths were apprehended and taken into custody. Their medical examination was carried out and it was found that they had consumed alcohol.

They stay in a PG in Vasant village and had liquor at a friend's birthday party. After the party, they were driving around for fun last evening.