The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Drunk DU students chase Smriti Irani's car, FIR filed

ANI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 9:07 am IST

FIR has been filed under Sec 354 D (stalking) and Sec 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four DU students, who followed Union minister Smriti Irani's car in Lutyens Delhi in an "inebriated" state, have been arrested and FIR filed against them for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Till last night, they were detained but later they were arrested for allegedly stalking and using words and gestures to outrage the modesty of a woman, police said.

The all four accused are now out on bail, said an NDTV report. They will be produced in a court on Sunday.

A PCR call was received around 5 PM that four youths in a car were indulging in "unwanted action", said a senior police officer.

A call was received from the minister's staff on Saturday that the youths were trying to overtake her vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted.

With the help of PCR van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

The four youths were apprehended and taken into custody. Their medical examination was carried out and it was found that they had consumed alcohol.

They stay in a PG in Vasant village and had liquor at a friend's birthday party. After the party,  they were driving around for fun last evening.

Tags: smriti irani, du, drunken driving, fir filed

MOST POPULAR

1

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Trump as their 'king'

2

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

3

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

4

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

5

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham