The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal: Why did all defective EVMs favour BJP?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 2:04 am IST

Kejriwal reiterates claim that voting machines were tampered with, urges EC to use paper ballot.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia emerge after a meeting at the Chief Election Commission in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia emerge after a meeting at the Chief Election Commission in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Raising the pitch for re-introduction of paper ballot for the elections across the country, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to probe cases of faulty Electronic Voting Machines to ascertain if they were tampered with to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent elections.

Citing Friday’s case of Madhya Pradesh, where an EVM — during a demonstration to media — printed slips of the BJP irrespective of whichever button was pressed, Mr Kejriwal said that it was not an isolated incident and demanded a probe into it.

“I have been repeatedly saying that these machines are being tampered with at a large scale. Similar machines surfaced in Assam and Delhi Cantonment where no matter which party you vote for, the vote only goes to the BJP,” he said.

He asked why it was that every defective machine favoured the BJP and not any other political party. “It means these machines are being tampered with and their software have been changed.”

Mr Kejriwal said that while the “EC says that the chips of the EVMs can’t be written on, it clearly doesn’t seem to be the case”.

The Delhi chief minister added that before the elections, the EC conducts demonstrations of 20-25 machines. If any machine is found to be defective, they change it but don’t order for any inquiry.” In Delhi’s civic polls, 12,000 machines are going to be used. They all can’t be checked. If one machine is found to be defective, it raises questions about the others too,” he said.

The AAP leader said, “Friday’s Madhya Pradesh incident raises big questions like-if elections in India were being conducted in a fair manner and if people are casting their votes or are machines doing it?” he asked. “ Mr Kejriwal said that in all three incidents, where the defective machines were found, the EC did not issue any inquiry about tampering.

“I have demanded that a technical investigation into all these incidents is to be conducted so it could be found if the machines were tampered with, if so, who was responsible,” he said. “Otherwise, no matter who people vote for, only lotus would bloom from the ‘keechad’ of EVMs,” he added, in a reference to the lotus symbol of the BJP.

The Delhi civic polls will be conducted on April 23 and results will be declared on April 26.

The chorus against EVMs gained momentum after the recently held Assembly elections in five states. Opposition parties, including the AAP and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, raised the issue with some alleging that EVM tampering helped the BJP.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, evm, election commission, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

2

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

3

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

4

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

5

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham