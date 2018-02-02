The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

4 AAP MLAs booked for assaulting Vijender Gupta, others

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

The AAP MLAs--Jarnail Singh, Akhilesh Tripathi, Jitender Tomar and Sanjeev Jha--were named in the FIR.

The leader of opposition had alleged that AAP leaders and workers 'misbehaved' with members of a BJP delegation at Kejriwal's residence. (Photo: File)
 The leader of opposition had alleged that AAP leaders and workers 'misbehaved' with members of a BJP delegation at Kejriwal's residence. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four AAP MLAs were booked for allegedly assaulting Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, two city mayors and others at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

The MLAs--Jarnail Singh, Akhilesh Tripathi, Jitender Tomar and Sanjeev Jha--were named in the FIR, police said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by Delhi BJP general-secretary Ravinder Gupta at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The leader of opposition had alleged that AAP leaders and workers "misbehaved" with members of a BJP delegation at Kejriwal's residence. They had gone there to discuss about the relief to traders hit by a sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments on January 30.

The complainant also alleged that woman mayors of the BJP-ruled north and east civic bodies, Preety Agarwal and Neema Bhagat, respectively, along with LoP Gupta and his personal assistant were "attacked" by the AAP MLAs, who were accompanied by bouncers.

The Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of the AAP MLAs named in the FIR.

Tags: aap, bjp, vijender gupta, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

2

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

3

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

4

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

5

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham