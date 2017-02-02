Delhi: Minor saved from forced marriage to mentally challenged man

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday rescued a 13-year-old girl in Najafgarh who was being forcefully married to a 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly in lieu of money.

The commission got information about her scheduled marriage from an anonymous caller on its helpline.

"When the Counsellor of Mobile Helpline programme reached the girl's house with police, it was learnt that the groom is a 40-year-old man who is also mentally challenged," a DCW official said.

"The family of the girl belongs to Bihar and has settled in Delhi only a year back. The girl was studying in Class 8 when she was in Bihar and has not joined any school in Delhi. Her father is a labourer and she has two elder sisters," the official said.

The DCW officials said that according to a preliminary investigation, a woman lured the father of the girl to get her married to the man in lieu of money.

Police have registered a complaint in this regard and the matter is being investigated.