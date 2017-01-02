Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:18 AM IST

Delhi’s new L-G Anil Baijal joins Twitter; follows President, PM

Kejriwal had even announced sacking of his social welfare minister.

Anil Baijal
 Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Delhi’s new L-G Anil Baijal on Sunday joined Twitter to engage with the people of Delhi and media, a day after he took oath as Delhi’s 20th lieutenant-governor.

In his first tweet on Sunday, Mr Baijal wished denizens on New Year. “My dear fellow citizens of Delhi, wish you a very happy and peaceful 2017 with Almighty’s blessings for good health, happiness & prosperity,” he tweeted.

An official confirmed that Mr Baijal has joined Twitter. Mr Baijal’s predecessor, Najeeb Jung, did not have a Twitter account. But chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers have been quite active on the microblogging website and often they use the platform to announce government decisions. In August, Mr Kejriwal had even announced sacking of his social welfare minister.

Mr Jung and Mr Kejriwal were embroiled in a turf war on a host of issues, including administrative control of the bureaucracy, throughout the former’s tenure.

Mr Baijal, 70, took over as the 20th lieutenant-governor of Delhi on Sunday and struck a cautious note on whether his office will stand to repair the ties between the Centre and the AAP government, which had hit a rock under his predecessor.

Mr Baijal “followed” President Pranab Mukerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after joining Twitter.

Hours after his account opened, he had 515 followers, including Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. Mr Baijal has served in a number of key positions at the Centre, including as the Union home secretary. He has said that addressing key challenges like women’s safety, pollution, traffic congestion and strengthening infrastructure would be his priority.

