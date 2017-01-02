Delhi: Police constable shoots himself outside Supreme Court

Chand Pal, who was assigned to the team managing security at the court killed himself using his service weapon.

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable working at the Supreme Court shot himself dead on Monday morning at an entrance to the building in New Delhi.

According to reports, Chand Pal, who was assigned to the team managing security at the court killed himself using his service weapon at around 8:15 AM.

He had arrived for work at 7 am. Chand Pal was posted with the court’s security wing. The incident took place near gate G of the court, said ANI.

Pal had been posted in the Supreme Court since 2014 and his duty hours were from 7 AM to 1 PM.

While the cause of the suicide has not been ascertained yet, officials said that the crime and forensic teams were on the spot for investigation.

Police will be also questioning Chandpal's family members and colleagues to ascertain the reasons behind his decision.