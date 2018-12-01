The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Air pollution at 'very poor' category, situation likely to worsen

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 4:50 pm IST

SAFAR has predicted that air quality is likely to remain in the same category with a slight decline by tomorrow due to enhanced wind speed.

The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gasses. (Representational image | PTI)
 The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gasses. (Representational image | PTI)

New Delhi: The alarmingly high rates of air pollution in the national capital have raised great concerns for the people as well as the state administration.

The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gasses.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index of the capital in the morning was recorded 346, falling in the 'very poor' category.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 300-400 is considered as 'very poor' and range between 401-500 falls under the category as 'hazardous'.

The forecasting agency has also predicted that the air quality is likely to remain in the same category with a slight decline by tomorrow due to enhanced wind speed.

"However, it is likely to increase thereafter for the next two days to register in the upper range of very poor level. This deteriorating AQI on 2-3 December is mainly due to expected adverse meteorological conditions and a decline in wind speed. the contribution from long-range dust or stubble biomass is negligible," it added.

In order to combat the menace of air pollution, Environment Pollution (prevention and control) Authority (EPCA) had laid down a suggestion for the state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and the Centre, to follow priority measures to accelerate second generation reforms to protect public health in the affected regions.

In its letter, the EPCA had stated that a long-term favourable taxation policy should be implemented to promote CNG programme. Secondly, the organisation wants state administrations to impose an additional 30 per cent environment compensation charge on private diesel cars. Third, to increase parking charges effectively; demarcate legal parking areas and impose a higher penalty for illegal parking to cut congestion through on-street parking and fourth to implement daily air quality index and health advisory for public information immediately.

In its guidelines, the EPCA for the National Capital Region urged people to participate in combating the pollution crisis. In its note, the organisation has advised people to reduce the use of private vehicles. "Use public transport or other means. As per the latest report of the Union government, vehicles contribute some 40 per cent of the pollution in Delhi city," it stated.

"Ensure that we do not burn garbage and we report all instances of garbage burning and other pollution carefully and responsibly on the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) Facebook/Twitter accounts. It is essential that we control local sources of pollution at this time so that the crisis is managed," it added.

Tags: delhi air quality, air pollution, delhi air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

2

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

3

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

4

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

5

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham