The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

39 women trafficked from Nepal, rescued from Delhi's Paharganj hotel

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

As per DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, the girls were trafficked on the pretext of being offered jobs.

In the last one week, Maliwal said a total of 73 girls who were trafficked have been rescued from various areas in the national capital, following raids that were conducted by the DCW. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 In the last one week, Maliwal said a total of 73 girls who were trafficked have been rescued from various areas in the national capital, following raids that were conducted by the DCW. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued 39 girls, who were trafficked from Nepal, from a hotel in Paharganj area here late on Tuesday night.

As per DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, the girls were trafficked on the pretext of being offered jobs.

"They were kept in the hotel on the pretext of job offers while they were being trafficked to the Gulf countries. Some girls have already been sent to Sri Lanka and we're not able to contact them," Maliwal told ANI.

In the last one week, Maliwal said a total of 73 girls who were trafficked have been rescued from various areas in the national capital, following raids that were conducted by the DCW.

The DCW chief also requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take cognisance of this and chair a meeting in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Commissioner of Police.

"He should also give instructions to the Delhi police to stop all rackets of human trafficking" she added.

The DCW had earlier rescued 16 Nepali girls from Munirka area on July 25.

The girls had reportedly been trafficked to India on the pretext of employment and were being sent to Kuwait and Iraq.

Tags: dcw, delhi police, women trafficking, swati maliwal, rajnath singh, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwaya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham