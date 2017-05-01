The Asian Age | News



Video: Delhi BJP chief’s house ransacked, Manoj Tiwari claims threat to life

Published : May 1, 2017, 8:32 am IST
The Police have arrested four people in connection with this incident till now.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari's house in the national capital was ransacked on Sunday night, a development that apparently stemmed out of road rage.

The incident took place at around 1 am. However, Tiwari was not present in his house when the incident took place, but the accused attacked the staffers present there.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage shows Tiwari's staffers getting into a scuffle with some men a little ahead of the politician's residence, following which the assaulters can be seen charging into the gates of his house, along with others.

"This is a very big threat. It was an attack on my life. Two of our staff members are injured. Their intentions were very dangerous. Looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement. No one should be spared," Tiwari said after the incident.

The accused ransacked the entire house and even the cars were vandalized.

"They were carrying rods. Even a policeman was visible in the CCTV footage, with these people. As per the information I have got they were looking for me. I am not aware of the entire incident we are looking the CCTV footage," Tiwari said.

Earlier in February, Tiwari's car was attacked by few unidentified men in Mumbai and was warned to stay away from campaigning for BMC polls in Mumbai.

