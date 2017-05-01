The Asian Age | News

Stop spreading rumours: Kejriwal warns AAP leaders over Kumar Vishwas row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 11:08 am IST

Delhi CM warned party leaders against trying to create a divide between him and his ‘younger brother’ Vishwas.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishwas
 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishwas

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned partymen to desist from spreading alleged misinformation about his rift with Kumar Vishwas, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s political affairs committee (PAC).

The AAP national convenor’s stern message came after Mr Vishwas pointed to reasons other than the leadership’s claim of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the party’s recent electoral defeats. Earlier in the day, AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that the prominent AAP leader was trying to “usurp” AAP and that he harbours ambitions of leading the party.

“Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, contrary to the party line that EVM rigging was behind AAP’s loss in the Punjab Assembly and Delhi municipal elections, Mr Vishwas had pointed to reasons other than alleged tampering of EVMs and said that there is a communication gap between the top brass and the volunteers. He even said that AAP was getting “Cong-ressised” to an extent.

Mr Khan, who is also a member of PAC, the party’s apex decision making body, claimed that Mr Vishwas has been calling MLAs to his residence and coaxing them to rebel against the Delhi chief minister or to join BJP.

“Kumar Vishwas is trying to usurp AAP and break the party. He is calling MLAs to his residence and saying that he should be made the party convenor. Or else, they (MLAs) can join BJP, which is ready to pay Rs 30 crore to each MLA. This is what Yogendra Yadav (Swaraj India president and expelled AAP leader) also wants.

“I think this is happening at the behest of the BJP. It has deployed four MLAs to take AAP legislators to Kumar Vishwas’ house. This has been confirmed by at least 10 party MLAs,” Mr Khan said in a message circulated to the media.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, kumar vishwas, aam aadmi party

