Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi CM attacks Pak minister for targetting Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 6:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 6:48 am IST

Delhi elections are an internal matter for India and we will not tolerate interference of the biggest organiser of terrorism in this, says Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked Pakistani minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “meddling in India’s internal matter.”

Responding to a tweet by Mr Chaudhry—in which he called on people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the February 8 Assembly polls — Mr Kejriwal said, “Narendra Modi Ji is India’s Prime Minister. He is also my Prime Minister. Delhi elections are an internal matter for India and we will not tolerate interference of the biggest organiser of terrorism in this.”

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has been barred by the Election Commission (EC) from campaigning in the polls till Sunday, however, questioned the chief minister for demanding proof of the surgical strikes carried out by India in Pakistan.

“Why did you raise questions on operation Balakot? Why did you call the Prime Minister a traitor?” he asked.

Mr Verma’s colleague, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is contesting from Hari Nagar, tweeted that the people of Delhi will go for another surgical strike to defeat Pakistan by pressing the button of the voting machine in favour of BJP in the Assembly elections.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi

Latest From Metros

A person (face blurred as his being an adult could not be ascertained) brandishes a gun towards people protesting against the CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Teen sent to 14-day protective custody for Jamia shooting

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Gautam Gambhir at the launch of ‘sankalp patra’ for Assembly election in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

BJP promises 2 flour for poor, clean drinking water

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Kejriwal hits back at Harsh Vardhan over ‘outsider’ remark

Sachin Sawant

Congress: Slap sedition case against school for pro-CAA event

MOST POPULAR

1

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

2

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

3

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

4

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

5

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham