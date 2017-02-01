The Asian Age | News

Girl killed as tractor mows her down on way to school in Delhi

Published : Feb 1, 2017
 Police at the Swaroop Nagar police station have registered a case under relevant provisions of law against Pravin. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was on Wednesday crushed to death allegedly by a tractor while she was going to her school in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area.

Khushboo, a class 11th student of a government school in Bhalswa Dairy, was crossing a road with her friends when the incident happened.

After the accident, driver Pravin fled the spot leaving behind the tractor laden with bricks. Pravin, a resident of Jind in Haryana, was later arrested in the evening.

Police had formed several teams to nab the accused identified on the basis of registration number of the tractor.

The owner of the vehicle was also questioned. The incident took place at around 6.45 AM at the Burari road outside the D1 block, JJ colony in Swaroop Nagar area.

The impact of the accident was so severe that Khushboo was dragged by tractor for a few metres. Eyewitnesses told that she was hit so badly that her face and chest were crushed.

Khushboo's friend informed her family who in turn took her to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her body was handed over to family after post-mortem.

Police at the Swaroop Nagar police station have registered a case under relevant provisions of law against Pravin.

