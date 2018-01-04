The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Maharahstra announces 1st ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 7:24 pm IST

Mumbai's first 3-week event will present visitors with immersive retail experiences clubbed with staged captivating live performances.

 In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai's first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, is all set to launch the first edition of its annual property, the Mumbai Shopping Festival (MSF). India’s first of its kind citywide festival will be celebrated from January 12 to 31 across the city.

From one-of-a-kind outdoor markets and flash mobs to arenas, mega sales and rewards, Mumbai’s first 3-week event will present visitors with immersive retail experiences clubbed with staged captivating live performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “For the very first time in India, we bring to you, the Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018. We are delighted to see zealous interest from our partners including retailers, brands, restaurants, who have given innumerable hours to making the Mumbai Shopping Festival a reality. We look forward to the participation of each and every Mumbaikar, and citizens of the country in joining us celebrate this mega extravaganza.”

Adding to the festivities, the Mumbai Shopping Festival will also showcase Mumbai’s first ever Food Truck Zones set up in different areas over the weekends. Tourists and citizens of Mumbai will love every bit of the customer-centric vibrancy and magic that will be brought alive by this unique experience.

Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism & (EGS), Government of Maharashtra further added, “As the economic and entertainment capital of India, Mumbai has been popular for its tourism and vibrant lifestyle. This is one of the key sectors of growth for the state of Maharashtra. MSF2018 will undoubtedly heighten tourism in Maharashtra.”

He further added that their aim is to establish the event on a global platform as one of the most sought after and visited shopping and cultural festivals of the world.

Speaking on the creation of the Mumbai Shopping Festival, Vijay Waghmare, Managing Director, MTDC added, “It is a great initiative for the young and old to come together for an array of activities happening around the city. We are looking forward to growth in revenue and infrastructure. In the coming years we hope to grow the festival by leaps and bounds and spread the spirit of #MumBuyKar to every corner of the world.”

There will be multiple events across the city, every weekend throughout the festival. Mumbai will see over 500 performances in multiple stages across 13 different locations including Girgaon Chowpatty; Crawford Market; Worli Sea Face; Shivaji Park, Dadar; Carter Road, Bandra; Juhu Beach; International Airport; Domestic Airport; Vashi Railway station; The Walk, Thane; Cypress Garden, Mulund; Galleria Mall, Powai; and Maxus Mall, Mira Road.

