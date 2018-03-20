The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Life, Relationship

Find out why having a boyfriend could make you fat

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

Conducted by the University of Queensland, Australia, researchers found being together could be a source of weight gain.

Having a long-term partner is something most people crave, longing for the stability and intimacy it brings.
 Having a long-term partner is something most people crave, longing for the stability and intimacy it brings.

Research shows that being in a relationship makes couple pile on the pound as they feel happy and secure.

Having a long-term partner is something most people crave, longing for the stability and intimacy it brings.

However a new a study lasting more than a decade has confirmed what many suspected – being in a relationship makes you fatter.

Conducted by the University of Queensland, Australia, researchers found being together could be a source of weight gain.

Analysing data from couple over ten years, they found those in a relationship weighed on average 5.8kg more than their single counterparts.

And those with a significant other also had an average weight gain of 1.8kg per year.

According to the researchers, marriage or relationship comes with spousal obligations such as regular family meals.

A New Scientist report added, “While they may include more healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables and less fast food, people often consume larger portion sizes and more calories in the company of others than they do alone, resulting in increased energy intake.”

Lead author Dr Stephanie Schoeppe told the magazine, "When couples don't need to look attractive and slim to attract a partner, they may feel more comfortable in eating more, or eating more foods high in fat and sugar."

Tags: boyfriend, couple, couple goals, relationship, fat, obesity, sex and relationship, stability

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

2

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

3

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

4

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

5

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham