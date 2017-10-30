Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

In India practically everything is worshipped, from the sun, the sky, the land, plants, animals, trees, and now a dustbin!

India is known around the world as the sacred land. We have many diverse religions that are practised and many that were founded in our country.

In India practically everything is worshipped, from the sun, the sky, the land, plants, animals, trees, but a new video shows a surprising entry into this list: a dustbin!

A shocking video of a bunch of women worshipping a dustbin allegedly outside a temple in Bihar is making rounds on social media, the bizarre video shows women putting tilak on the bin, pouring water and flowers over it and then praying to it.

This is a scene outside a temple in Bihar when a dustbin was kept for the first time. #viaWA pic.twitter.com/zUUOOSaUTg — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) October 28, 2017

The video reveals the extreme level of ignorance that continues to prevail in our apparently 'developing' country.

Twitterati had quite a few polarised opinions on the happenings in the video, while some criticised the ignorance of the people, some marvelled at how people continue to be so 'innocent'.

Sad to see lack of awareness to this extent. — Priya (@priyathomas) October 28, 2017

Poor, uneducated & innocent ppl not aware of dustbins in fancy shapes. Being in front of temple thought it to be devotional. Don't laugh at. — Casual (@mehulvm) October 29, 2017

I'm tempted to laugh, but something about that utter lack of exposure - call it simplicity is touching. — geeta (@GeetaYahoo) October 28, 2017

Wtf 😂😂😂😂 Jab tak is desh me log school se jyada mandiro me jayenge tab tak yahi haal rhega. — मैच का मुजरिम (@neeraj91mathur) October 29, 2017

Swachch Bharat Abhiyan with religious feel — Deputy (@JhoothaChal) October 28, 2017

However the criticism aimed at the government was there in almost every response:

And we are expecting these innocent people to understand demon, GST and Bank recapitalization.. 😕 Quite a challenge, really @fromkodur — Hermit (@samanarayan) October 29, 2017

Cant blame the people who are brought up in a culture where superstition prevails. A normal dustbin with proper instructions was needed. — Arijeet Palit (@palit_arijeet) October 29, 2017

Its sad...after 70 yrs..education n economic independence the key...n we r far far away — with a tail (@s_u_b_b_s) October 29, 2017

That is beauty of Bharatiye culture to find good & god in everything. I salute you also as a Goddess although in reality you be a dustbin — Auditor Dinesh (@dkgdelhi) October 29, 2017

The video first made it to the internet on October 28 and has been widely circulated on social media, with over 1.7 thousand retweets. However, the details of the incident featured are not available.