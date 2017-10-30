The Asian Age | News

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 3:02 pm IST

In India practically everything is worshipped, from the sun, the sky, the land, plants, animals, trees, and now a dustbin!

A shocking video of a bunch of women worshipping a dustbin allegedly outside a temple in Bihar is making rounds on social media. (Photo: Video screen grab)
India is known around the world as the sacred land. We have many diverse religions that are practised and many that were founded in our country.

A shocking video of a bunch of women worshipping a dustbin allegedly outside a temple in Bihar is making rounds on social media, the bizarre video shows women putting tilak on the bin, pouring water and flowers over it and then praying to it.

The video reveals the extreme level of ignorance that continues to prevail in our apparently 'developing' country.

Twitterati had quite a few polarised opinions on the happenings in the video, while some criticised the ignorance of the people, some marvelled at how people continue to be so 'innocent'.

However the criticism aimed at the government was there in almost every response: 

The video first made it to the internet on October 28 and has been widely circulated on social media, with over 1.7 thousand retweets. However, the details of the incident featured are not available.

Tags: video, viral, kangaroo, dustbin, worshipping, bihar, chhath puja

