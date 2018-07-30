In video: Nicole Kidman unfazed as she rescues giant tarantula

Kidman on Monday remained completely unperturbed when she rescued a giant tarantula from her swimming pool.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to share a clip of the spider, saying she released it and left it 'unharmed and healthy.' (Instagram screengrab/ nicolekidman)

While she may be based in the US now, it seems Nicole Kidman has not forgotten her Australian roots.

The famed actor proved that she is completely badass, when on Monday, the 51-year-old remained completely unperturbed when she rescued a giant tarantula from her swimming pool.

The actor captured it in a jar as her children were left creaming in terror.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to share a clip of the spider, saying she released it and left it 'unharmed and healthy.'

'House guest! Catch and release… spider released unharmed and healthy. Happy Sunday,' Nicole captioned the clip, adding a love heart emoji.

In the video, her children can be heard screaming in the background and cautioning their mother.

'Step back mum, step back! It's going in the pool,' one of her daughters said. 'It's a tarantula, right mum?,' they added.

Nicole is later seen holding the spider in a jar, telling her fans she was going to 'take care' of it.

'I'm having to take care of this spider, help,' Nicole said.

Fans were quick to comment with one writing, “You are my hero!”

Another user posted, “Very brave Nic!”

A third took to Insta and wrote, “Uhhhhhh you are a brave woman @nicolekidman that thing would have had me running.”

Nicole is currently based the US and was spotted last week shooting the series Big Little Lies in Los Angeles.

She's also been busy promoting her new film, Aquaman, and earlier this month thrilled fans at Comic-Con in LA.