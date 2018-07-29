How you can protect nature

These simple habits to implement in your daily life which can make a huge difference in conserving the environment.

New Delhi: Celebrated on July 28 each year, World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy society.

To ensure the well-being of present and future generations, we all as responsible human beings must participate to protect and conserve our nature. Here are some simple habits to implement in your daily life which can make a huge difference in conserving the environment:

Start your own kitchen garden

Starting a home vegetable garden comes with many benefits. Not only does it help you save money but it also ensures you of healthy un-adulterated veggies and fruits. Don't have space? Make it in your kitchen or your balcony to grow organic fruits and vegetables that are mostly consumed domestically.

Have a no-car day

Driving is one of the biggest causes of pollution and yet there seems to be no control over it. If you want to use your car, first consider walking or using your bike if the journey is a short one. However, if you do need to use your car, try carpooling. You can also split the cost of gas and save money. Carpooling is cheaper as compared to everyone driving separately and you'll be closer with friends!

Choose to reuse

It is very easy to simply toss food containers and peanut butter jars, but did you know you could save that plastic and glass? You can reuse them for other purposes, like storing other goods in them or get crafty and make showpieces out of them. There are now edible utensils available which you must opt for and say goodbye to the harmful plastic ones.

Quit smoking

Smoking doesn't just harm the body but the environment as well. It releases toxic air pollutants into the atmosphere. Also, the cigarette buds that are mostly left on the ground rather than the dustbin litter the environment. The toxic chemicals in the remains seep into soils and waterways, therefore, causing soil and water pollution.

Make your own bags

Why throw away clothes when you can make bags out of them? Instead of using plastic bags for your grocery shopping, it's high time you shift to cloth or paper bags. They are reusable, colorful and of course, help a great deal in saving the planet. So, bye-bye plastic!

Treasure the trees

Not just planting trees, it is important to treasure them as well. Plant a tree every month, encourage your friends and colleagues to join you as well. This is easy you know? Just choose an open space and unless there's law restricting you from growing trees, go ahead- Grow them all!

If you buy the newspaper, try to reuse one side for writing your grocery list or making other notes. You can also replace the use of paper tissues by using hand towels.

So pick at least one of these habits and take action today to save our planet called- Earth!