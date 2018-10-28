The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018 | Last Update : 06:12 AM IST

Life, More Features

Cong-led govt will fulfil OROP promises: Rahul Gandhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 3:41 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 4:26 am IST

Gandhi said that the ex-servicemen told me that OROP has not been implemented, and they also discussed other issues.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alongwith other leaders, meet ex-servicemen in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alongwith other leaders, meet ex-servicemen in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi told a group of ex-servicemen on Saturday that a Congress-led government would fulfill all the commitments the party had made on the “one rank, one pension” issue, the BJP said that the Congress president has been forced to remember soldiers after being out of power for four and half years. The ruling party claimed that by executing the OROP, the government has given soldiers their due respect.

Mr Gandhi made the remark at a press interaction, after a 30-minute-long meet with retired defence personnel at the AICC headquarters, during which the Rafale deal issue and the Kashmir situation also came up.

Mr Gandhi told the ex-servicemen that if his party is voted to power in the 2019 parliamentary election, it will “fulfill all the commitments”, the Congress had made on the OROP issue.

He said that the ex-servicemen told me that OROP has not been implemented, and they also discussed other issues.

“These issues are related. That they (the government) have Rs 30,000 crore to give to Anil Ambani but our soldiers can’t be given OROP. This is the connection...And, the amount of Rs 30,000 crore was more than enough to solve the OROP issue,” Mr Gandhi told reporters.

BJP media head Anil Baluni said Mr Gandhi was seen “standing with the corrupt” when the Congress-led government was in power between 2004 and 2014, but he did nothing for soldiers.

“It is shameful that Gandhi is criticising the Modi government which implemented the ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) scheme for soldiers while he himself did nothing for them. It is the new kind of low-level politics he has started,” he said.

Mr Baluni said though Mr Gandhi was the most powerful man in the 10 years of the UPA rule, he had never uttered a word for soldiers. The Gandhi family was in power for more than 40 years but executed no welfare measures for soldiers, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Congress chief, Baluni said,”After being our of power for four and half years and getting no closer to it, Gandhi has begun remembering soldiers.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, orop, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

2

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

3

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

4

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

5

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham