The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

Life, More Features

Study finds world's marine wilderness rapidly dwindling

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Researchers say most of remaining marine wilderness is unprotected, leaving it vulnerable to being lost.

Marine areas that can be considered pristine are becoming increasingly rare as fishing and shipping fleets expand their reach. (Photo: AP)
 Marine areas that can be considered pristine are becoming increasingly rare as fishing and shipping fleets expand their reach. (Photo: AP)

Melbourne: The first comprehensive map of ocean wilderness has revealed that just 13 per cent of the world's oceans remain untouched by the damaging impacts of human activities, scientists said today.

The researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia and international colleagues identified marine areas devoid of intense human impacts by analysing 19 stressors including commercial shipping, sediment runoff and several types of fishing.

They said most of the remaining marine wilderness was unprotected, leaving it vulnerable to being lost.

"Marine areas that can be considered pristine are becoming increasingly rare as fishing and shipping fleets expand their reach across almost all of the world's oceans, and sediment runoff smothers many coastal areas," said Kendall Jones, a PhD candidate at UQ.

"Improvements in shipping technology mean that even the most remote wilderness areas may come under threat in the future, including once ice-covered places that are now accessible because of climate change," said Jones.

In the study published in the journal Current Biology, the researchers found little wilderness remaining in coastal habitats such as coral reefs, because of nearby human activities.

Most marine wilderness was located in the Arctic and Antarctic or around remote Pacific island nations such as French Polynesia.

The findings highlight an immediate need for conservation policies to recognise and protect the unique values of marine wilderness.

"Marine wilderness areas are home to unparalleled levels of life, holding massive abundances of species and high genetic diversity, giving them resilience to threats like climate change," said James Watson, a professor at UQ.

"We know these areas are declining catastrophically, and protecting them must become a focus of multilateral environmental agreements. If not, they will likely disappear within 50 years," said Watson.

Jones said preserving marine wilderness also required regulating the high seas, which had proven difficult historically, as no country had jurisdiction.

"Late last year the United Nations began developing a legally binding high seas conservation treaty, essentially a Paris Agreement for the ocean," he said.

"This agreement would have the power to protect large areas of the high seas and might be our best shot at saving some of Earth's last remaining marine wilderness," said Jones.

Tags: marine wilderness, marine life, marine wildlife, ocean wilderness, pets and environment, extinction, marine life extinction

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

2

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

3

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

4

Twitter warning: Fake account purge to keep erasing users

5

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham