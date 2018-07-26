The Asian Age | News

Congress chief again slams Modi over fighter jet price

Published : Jul 26, 2018
The principal Opposition party has also given a breach of privilege notice against the PM and the defence minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafael fighter jet deal. In a tongue and cheek tweet, Mr Gandhi said, “Mr 56 does love someone after all. Must wear a suit. Must have a 45000cr debt. Must have a ten-day-old company. Must never have made an aircraft in his life. Rewards of upto $4 billion in ‘off set’ contracts if you fulfill the said criteria.” He also tagged a news report saying that the Indian company was incorporated just ten days before the Rafael deal.

Since last year, the Congress has been targeting the Modi government over the Rafael fighter jet deal. The party has alleged that the per piece price of the jet is much more than that which was negotiated by the UPA government. Mr Gandhi has challenged the government to make public the price of per piece price of the jet. Meanwhile the government has said that there is a secrecy pact between the governments of India and France hence the price cannot be revealed. This has been strongly refuted by the Congress. The principal Opposition party has also given a breach of privilege notice against the PM and the defence minister.

