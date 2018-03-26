The Asian Age | News



Indian cricket fans tweet their disgust over ball tampering row

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Steve Smith has been banned for one match and fined his entire match fee.

Smith said the team's
 Smith said the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage". (Photo: PTI)

Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned for one match and fined his entire match fee by cricket's world governing body for his part in a ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Smith said the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage" and subsequently Smith, 28, will now miss the fourth and final Test of the series.

While their position in the upcoming IPL remains to be seen, with IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday saying that the Rajasthan Royals will wait and see what sanctions the ICC imposes on Steve Smith before taking a call on his future as the franchise's captain, twitterati took to social media to show their disgust at the row.

Sanjay manjrekar had tweeted early on, "Never understood this desperation to win. It’s not life, it’s sport after all. Even if you are a sportsman. #balltampering."

He further tweeted Monday morning,

One Indranil tweeted his disgust, "The punishment for slow over rate is more than the punishment for ball tampering now it seems. Great job @ICC"

While Suraj Mishra asked a very important question

Santosh S (@santosh2681) asked a very vital question when he tweeted, talking about the 1 match ban, he wrote, " If the same would have been done by an Asian, consequences could have been an year ban #BallTampering."

Aryan wrote,

One Shankar Sharma too tweeted about his shock and disgust at the entire incident,

Comedian Mir (@IamMir) too took to twitter to speak about the issue. Replying to earlier tweets by Harbhajan Singh and Farhan Akhtar, he tweeted,

Another user tweeted saying that such players should be completely banned from the game,

South Indian actor Siddharth too tweeted his disgust about the incident, he wrote,

Australian cricket board's Head of Integrity Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard travelled to South Africa to begin interviews with Smith, Warner, Cameron Bancroft and coach Darren Lehmann as part of an investigation into the cheating scandal.

