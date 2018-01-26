The Asian Age | News

Republic Day 2018: 11 quotes on Republic India you must read

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 8:16 am IST

Here are some top quotes about India spoken by great personalities.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. (Photo: Pixabay)
Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. Celebrated across India, the main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad took oath as the nation's first President back then and ever since then this day holds great significance to us.

This year we celebrate our 69th Republic Day

Here are some top quotes about India by great personalities.

BR Ambedkar: “Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age."

Bal Gangadhar Tilak: "Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it."

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose: “Freedom is not given, it is taken.”

Mahatma Gandhi: “You must be the change you want to see in the World”

Sardar Patel: "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian."

Indira Gandhi: “Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.”

Swami Vivekananda: “Let new India arise out of peasants cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.”

Bhagat Singh: "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people"

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee: "Patriotism is religion and religion is love for India"

Chandra Shekhar Azad: "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland."

Jawaharlal Nehru: "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge... At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

