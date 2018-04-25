The Asian Age | News

Meet US President Donald Trump's Spanish doppelganger

Published : Apr 25, 2018, 8:20 am IST
Snap of Antelo holding hoe and gazing into distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with local newspaper.

 Some netizens are questioning whether Trump has a long lost relative in Spain. (Photos: AP/ Twitter)

New Delhi: The Internet has found United States President Donald Trump's doppelganger in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper, La Voz de Galicia.

 

Dolores Leis, onte, en Nantón ✍️🌾🌱

A post shared by P a u l a (@trintadenovembro) on

According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte."

"My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.

One twitteratti wrote: "If ONLY he were just an Spanish lady working on a small farm, and not the "leader" of the free world @realDonaldTrump".

Meanwhile, some netizens are questioning whether Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.

 

