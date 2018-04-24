Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

Princess Charlotte became the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne, despite the royal baby being a boy.

The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that a female royal’s claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother. (Photo: AP)

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child on April 23. And the new royal baby’s arrival is especially significant for his elder sister Princess Charlotte.

The two-year-old made history when her brother entered the world, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.

Before the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 a son would leap over an older daughter in the line of succession.

Therefore Princess Anne, despite being the Queen's second child, was in the line of succession beneath her younger brothers Andrew and Edward.

Princess Charlotte is the first royal not ruled out by gender.

The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that a female royal’s claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother.

According to the Act, “ “In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).”

Previously, the 1701 succession act stated that brothers would always come before their sisters when it came to who was first in line to the throne.