The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

Life, More Features

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 3:23 pm IST

Princess Charlotte became the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne, despite the royal baby being a boy.

The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that a female royal’s claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother. (Photo: AP)
 The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that a female royal’s claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother. (Photo: AP)

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child on April 23. And the new royal baby’s arrival is especially significant for his elder sister Princess Charlotte.

The two-year-old made history when her brother entered the world, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.

Princess Charlotte became the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne, despite the royal baby being a boy.

Before the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 a son would leap over an older daughter in the line of succession.

Therefore Princess Anne, despite being the Queen's second child, was in the line of succession beneath her younger brothers Andrew and Edward.

Princess Charlotte is the first royal not ruled out by gender.

The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 means that a female royal’s claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother.

According to the Act, “ “In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).”

Previously, the 1701 succession act stated that brothers would always come before their sisters when it came to who was first in line to the throne.

Tags: princess charlotte, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, royal, succession to the crown act of 2013, princess anne, succession act, viral and trending

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

2

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

3

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

4

Saudi king Salman to launch 'entertainment city' near Riyadh

5

IPL 2018 special: 7 places to munch at during cricket season!

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham