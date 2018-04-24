Bookmakers believe Arthur could be name for newborn prince

Kensington Palace, announced the baby was born at 11:01 on the morning of April 23.

Arthur supposedly lived in the 5th or 6th century and is said to have unified the country and set up his court at Camelot before being killed in a final epic battle. (Photo: AP)

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating the safe arrival of their third child after Kate gave birth to a baby boy, one wonders what will the Queen’s great-grandchild be named?

If bookies are to be believed, the baby son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be named after the mythical King Arthur.

Bookmakers have seen a flurry of bets placed on William and Kate's infant boy being given the moniker of the famous leader of the Knights of the Round Table.

Speaking to MailOnline, William Hill's Rupert Adams said they had a very busy day with bets totally almost £100,000 placed by punters, with the 2-1 favourite Arthur and second place James 4-1, best backed.

The moniker has a strong royal pedigree as it is one of the middle names of both Charles and William.

Arthur supposedly lived in the 5th or 6th century and is said to have unified the country and set up his court at Camelot before being killed in a final epic battle.

Once popular, the name fell out of fashion but has had a revival in recent years.

Notably, former prime minister David Cameron too has a son named Arthur.

While experts are generally of the opinion that the royal family will choose a traditional name, there’s a possibility the choice may reflect the ­Middleton side of the family.

For their other two children, the duke and duchess chose traditional options, seen as a tribute to previous royals.

One female customer asked to put some £5,000 on Arthur - currently leading as the favourite name - at bookmakers in Cheltenham.

Other popular names that are being bet upon include Albert, Frederick, James and Philip.

Kensington Palace, announced the baby was born at 11:01 on the morning of April 23.