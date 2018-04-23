Humans did not come from Earth, claims scientist

According to experts, life spreads like an “interstellar infection” and clusters of planets in the galaxy have alien life forms.

According to new revelations, a few scientists have claimed that they cannot rule out the Panspermia hypothesis that bacteria distributed by space dust, asteroids or meteors arrived on earth and sparked life.

Scientists were recently stunned to find two ancient meteorites which crash landed 20 years ago containing the basic building blocks for life.

According to experts, life spreads like an “interstellar infection” and clusters of planets in the galaxy have alien life forms.

Dr Ellis Silver, who has studied evolution, has an outlandish belief on the human race’s origins.

In his book, Humans are not from Earth, which has been debated online recently, he claims that we were brought here tens of thousands of years ago by aliens.

His reasoning is humans appear so unable to cope with life on Earth.

In a story published in Daily Star, the scientists said, “Mankind is supposedly the most highly developed species on the planet, yet is surprisingly unsuited and ill-equipped for Earth's environment: harmed by sunlight, a strong dislike for naturally occurring foods, ridiculously high rates of chronic disease, and more.”

He claimed the difficulty of childbirth was more proof to his claims.

Dr Silver furthered his claim by pointing out how humans regularly suffer from bad backs which he theorized was because life evolved on a planet with lower gravity.

According to Silver he would be surprised if one could find a single person who is 100 per cent healthy and not suffering from some perhaps hidden or unstated condition or disorder.

He goes on to say that while the Earth approximately meets human needs as a species, but perhaps not as strongly as whomever brought humans to the planet initially thought.

Bizarrely, he believes Earth could actually be some kind of galactic jail.

“The Earth might be a prison planet, since we seem to be a naturally violent species and we're here until we learn to behave ourselves,” he added.

The life started elsewhere theory gained credence recently, albeit without the aliens.

Two space rocks, which are approximately 4.5 billion years old, smashed into Texas and Morocco in 1998.

Studies have found that both the meteorites, which are thought to have originated from an asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars, contained water and organic compounds.