The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

Life, More Features

Harry and Meghan will not invite Barack Obama to royal wedding

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

Move is being seen as bid to avoid a 'diplomatic row' over snub to Donald Trump.

The source went on to add that if Obama was invited it could look like a snub to Trump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row.' (Photo: AP)
 The source went on to add that if Obama was invited it could look like a snub to Trump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row.' (Photo: AP)

It seems that Barack Obama is not being invited to one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

The royal wedding between Princess Diana’s youngest and Meghan Markle was branded a ‘diplomatic timebomb’ if Barack Obama was invited, but not Donald Trump.

According to a story published in MailOnline, a source said that Prince Harry, who counts Obama as a friend, won't ask the former Democrat US President to his nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19.

The person went on to add that President Trump will not be invited because the wedding will be for friends and family only. The source went on to add that if Obama was invited it could look like a snub toTrump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row.'

Courtiers say such an invitation could further antagonise Republican President Trump who, as the Mail disclosed, cancelled a proposed visit to London next month to open the new £750 million U.S. embassy.

Tags: barack obama, prince harry, meghan markle, royal wedding, donald trump, uk, windsor castle

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham