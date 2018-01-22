Harry and Meghan will not invite Barack Obama to royal wedding

Move is being seen as bid to avoid a 'diplomatic row' over snub to Donald Trump.

It seems that Barack Obama is not being invited to one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

The royal wedding between Princess Diana’s youngest and Meghan Markle was branded a ‘diplomatic timebomb’ if Barack Obama was invited, but not Donald Trump.

According to a story published in MailOnline, a source said that Prince Harry, who counts Obama as a friend, won't ask the former Democrat US President to his nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19.

The person went on to add that President Trump will not be invited because the wedding will be for friends and family only. The source went on to add that if Obama was invited it could look like a snub toTrump, and His Royal Highness would not wish to cause a diplomatic row.'

Courtiers say such an invitation could further antagonise Republican President Trump who, as the Mail disclosed, cancelled a proposed visit to London next month to open the new £750 million U.S. embassy.