The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

Life, More Features

Stephen Hawking was misdiagnosed, he may have had polio claims medical expert

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 1:37 pm IST

Dr Christopher Cooper says famed physicist’s symptoms don’t align with those of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Hawking was diagnosed with the degenerative condition aged 21 and given two years to live, yet he survived the illness for 55 years. (Photo: AFP)
 Hawking was diagnosed with the degenerative condition aged 21 and given two years to live, yet he survived the illness for 55 years. (Photo: AFP)

According to the claims by a medical expert, the late Professor Stephen Hawking may have been misdiagnosed and was actually a victim of polio.

Dr Christopher Cooper, a physician at the University of California, thinks that the famed physicist’s symptoms don’t align with those of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Hawking was diagnosed with the degenerative condition aged 21 and given two years to live, yet he survived the illness for 55 years.

Dr Cooper claims the probability Hawking had ALS is 'low' because his age at onset and prolonged survival 'do not match our understanding' of the disease.

Dr Cooper pointed to two outbreaks of polio in the UK and the US that occurred in 1916 and 1952 and suggests polio as a potential cause for the scientist's condition.

In a letter to the Financial Times, Dr Cooper said that Hawking’s neurological and motor system impairment could have been caused when he contracted polio shortly before he was diagnosed with ALS in 1963.

He says degeneration of the physicist's brain only affected the motor system, leading to weakness of peripheral muscles - symptoms typically seen in polio sufferers.

Hawking, who died last Wednesday aged 76, was famous for his dependence on a wheelchair for movement and a computerised voice system for communications.

ALS is a sub-set of the motor neuron disease umbrella that makes up nearly 90 per cent of MND diagnoses, meaning the two terms are often used interchangeably.

In his letter, Dr Cooper outlined a number of anomalies regarding the condition of the great physicist.

He wrote that the affliction Hawking suffered began when he was 21 years old and his illness lasted 55 years. He further states that the age of onset and clinical course do not match understanding of ALS.

He went on to state, “The probability that Hawking had what we commonly call ALS is low.”

The University of California Professor Emeritus said he does not doubt the severity of Hawking's neuromuscular disease, but indicated that it may not have been ALS.

Dr Cooper added that perhaps Hawking was unlucky to contract poliomyelitis or a similar viral infection a few years later in 1963.

Whilst it would have been unfortunate for Professor Hawking to contract the human-to-human disease, it is not unreasonable to suggest.

Dr Cooper assumes in his theory that the 'neurological problem only affected the motor system leading to weakness of peripheral muscles'.

Just prior to his passing, the famed theoretical physicist, at the age of 76, finished his theory on the multiverse.

Tags: stephen hawking, als, polio, health and well being, neuromuscular disease, death, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, neurological

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

2

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

3

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

4

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

5

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham