

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faces social media backlash for posing with political poster

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 1:42 pm IST

Site released unofficial statement, clarifying member had offered poster to Dorsey and assuring Twitter believes in hearing everyone.

Dorsey during his visit, interacted with women journalists, activists and writers to discuss Twitter experience in India. (Twitter Screengrab)
 Dorsey during his visit, interacted with women journalists, activists and writers to discuss Twitter experience in India. (Twitter Screengrab)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is facing a huge backlash after a photograph of him holding a placard with the words 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' was posted online and subsequently went viral. Dorsey was on his maiden visit to India.

The CEO of the micro-blogging site interacted with women journalists, activists and writers to discuss Twitter experience in India.

However, more from the content of the said discussion, a picture from the gathering soon went viral leading to an outrage online which, according to an India Today report, accused Dorsey of attacking an 'ethnic group'.

Amid the controversy, Twitter India was forced to release an unofficial statement, clarifying that a member had offered the poster to Dorsey and assuring that Twitter believes in hearing all voices.

The Twitter user @Dalit Diva, who has made the particular poster and gifted the placard to Dorsey tweeted saying that the reactions were nothing but a 'meltdown' over her artwork on ending caste apartheid.

Twitter India's unofficial statement following the outrage read. "Recently, we hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and changemakers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter. One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack." The tweet also said that while the statement itself was not from the CEO or Twitter itself, it depicted the "company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world."

Reactions on Twitter included,

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: jack dorsey, twitter, twitter ceo, social media backlash, viral and trending, political poster, jack dorsey with political poster, twitter india

