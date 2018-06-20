In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

The winner, Anukreethy Vas will now represent India at Miss World 2018.

Miss India 2018 Winner Anukreethy Vas (Tamil Nadu) with Haryana's Meenakshi Chaudhary (1st Runner up) and Andhra Pradesh's Shreya Rao (2nd Runner up) after being crowned during Miss India 2018 pageant, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu student Anukreethy Vas, who was earlier crowned fbb Colors Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, bagged the top honour at fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018 in Mumbai.

She became the 55th winner of Miss India since its inception.

Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was declared the first runner-up while the second runner-up position went to Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh.

The panel of judges who decided the winnder included cricketer Irfan Pathan, K.L. Rahul along with Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor.

The judges' panel also included Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who along with Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari crowned their respective successors.

The two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively.