The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

Life, More Features

Day after Twitter war on Airtel ‘bigotry’, telecom giant replies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 2:28 pm IST

Statement on Twitter is titled, Did Airtel Really Bow Down to a Discriminatory Request? Maybe You Should Read This.

Airtel has come out with a stark and detailed response to the controversy over its response to a woman’s request for a Hindu customer service representative. (Photo: PTI)
 Airtel has come out with a stark and detailed response to the controversy over its response to a woman’s request for a Hindu customer service representative. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Twitter went berserk following an outrageous request from a user, asking for a telecom representative to be changed based on his religious affiliation; Airtel has come out with a stark and detailed response to the controversy over its response to a woman’s request for a Hindu customer service representative.

Read More: Woman asks for 'Hindu' representative from Airtel, Twitter divided

Airtel, today, gave out a detailed statement regarding its stand on Twitter today titled, Did Airtel Really Bow Down to a Discriminatory Request? Maybe You Should Read This".

The response has since then been retweeted by Omar Abdullah, one of the many who had called out the telecom giant on its ‘bigotry’.

Author Rickie Khosla too took to Facebook with Airtel’s reply, saying that despite everything he would stick with the Telecom giant as a customer.

"For us, Monday was simply a case of two dedicated professionals, Shoaib and Gaganjot, following a dutiful course in their regular work shift...The idea is to minimize the time taken to resolve any customer query. So when a customer writes in and one advisor is busy, the query gets assigned to the next available advisor automatically. Which is exactly what happened with Shoaib and Gaganjot," is what Airtel wrote.

Monday’s Twitter war saw a woman, Pooja Singh, whose Twitter handle declares her to be a management professional and a ‘Proud Indian’ and a ‘Proud Hindu’ posted on Twitter that she did not want to interact with a customer resolution officer as he was a Muslim.

In response to this tweet, a man named Gaganjot took the conversation forward, leading many to accuse the company of not standing up to 'bigotry.'

The exchange that went on back and forth saw people putting forward their views for and against both parties.

Referring to the woman's request as "outrageous and unfathomable" in its latest statement Airtel said: "We are still trying to wrap our head around how one colleague responding on behalf of another is being misconstrued as our 'acceptance of discrimination'. We did not  and we repeat, DID NOT change the advisor because of the unfathomable request from said customer. At Airtel, we never have and never will succumb to differentiating on the basis of religion, ethnicity of caste."

Airtel further posted, that it was because Shoaib wasn't logged in that Gaganjot took up the case but it was seen as bowing down to bigotry.

"While Shoaib and Gaganjot went about working on this case they learnt a harsh lesson. That their religious identity matters. That they should check identities before taking up the responsibility of a service request. Maybe from here on, they will. However, we will resist that. Strongly."

Airtel further posted their training manuals will never carry instructions to pause and check one’s identity before serving a query.

Keeping their letter open-ended, Airtel responded that while Gaganjot, Shoaib and others continue to respond to customer queries, it is up to customers to decide what ‘impression’ the episode has left on their minds.

Notably, Airtel signed off with “Official Airtel Spokesperson”, adding that the name has been withheld so people can read it free of religious and caste overtones.

 

Tags: airtel, bigotry, telecom giant, twitter, pooja singh, omar abdullah, rickie khosla, viral and trending, shoaib, gaganjot

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham