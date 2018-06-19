The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

Life, More Features

Woman asks for 'Hindu' representative from Airtel, Twitter questions 'bigotry'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 10:58 am IST

The woman posted on Twitter that she did not want to interact with a customer resolution officer as he was a Muslim.

The woman posted on Twitter that she did not want to interact with a customer resolution officer as he was a Muslim. (Photo: PTI)
 The woman posted on Twitter that she did not want to interact with a customer resolution officer as he was a Muslim. (Photo: PTI)

Telecom giant Airtel landed in a bit of a soup on Monday evening after it accepted a woman’s outrageous request for a Hindu customer service person.

The woman posted on Twitter that she did not want to interact with a customer resolution officer as he was a Muslim. In response to this tweet, a man named Gaganjot took the conversation forward, leading many to accuse the company of not standing up to 'bigotry.'

The exchange on Twitter enraged users. Among those who called out the company was former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he wouldn't "pay another penny to the company".

Airtel, responding to the angry posts, said in a statement: "We absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion."

The woman, Pooja Singh, whose Twitter handle declares her to be a management professional and a ‘Proud Indian’ and a ‘Proud Hindu’ had earlier complained about a service engineer. Within minutes the tweet conversation went viral.

Actress Gauahar Khan was seen responding to Singh's tweet,

Another user Mehek, could not help but troll Pooja for her baseless comments,

And Twitter users did not spare Airtel either,

Arun Srinranga tweeted,

Last but not least, Omar Abdullah too could not hide his outrage at Twitter's response,

 

Tags: airtel, twitter, airtel representative, viral and trending, omar abdullah, gauahar khan, muslim airtel representative, airtel accused of bigotry, hindu representative

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

3

Maharashtra couple holds ballot to decide baby’s name

4

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

5

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham