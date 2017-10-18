The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

Life, More Features

Ayodhya Diwali sees Gods descending on a chopper, twitterati opine

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 6:52 pm IST

Artistes dressed up as Gods arrive at Ram Katha Park in helicopter, replicating victorious journey of trio as detailed in the Ramayana.

Actors dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman land in Ayodhya in a chopper. (Photo: ANI)
 Actors dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman land in Ayodhya in a chopper. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya: Diwali was well defined in Ayodhya, where over 1.75 lakh diyas (earthern lamps) lit the city as the ‘gods’ descended from above on Wednesday afternoon as part of a grand celebrations of festival of lights led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Actors dressed up as Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya (Photo: ANI)Actors dressed up as Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya (Photo: ANI)

Noticeably, artistes who were dressed up as Maryada Purushottam Ram, Lakshman and wife Sita touched down at the Ram Katha Park in a helicopter, replicating the victorious journey of the trio by the Pushpak Vimana, a mythical flying chariot, as detailed in the Ramayana.

In a show of piety, the ‘celestial’ beings were received by the UP chief minister, his Tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Governor Ram Naik. Yogi Adityanath and the Governor took turns to shower the actors playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman with flowers and marigold garlands, recreating the mythical homecoming of Lord Ram.

However, not all were happy with the show:

 

 

 

 

And then there was one who pointed out that it had become a priority news

 

 

But there were others who felt that it perfectly imbibed the flavour of the festivities.

 

 

 

 

Interestingly, the state tourism department in association with the Avadh University and the district administration are aiming to set a new world record by lighting more than 171,000 earthen oil lamps on the stairs of the Sarayu ghats at Ram ki Paidi on the Diwali eve.

Ayodhya's Sarayu ghats decked up with over a million diyas. (Photo: ANI)Ayodhya's Sarayu ghats decked up with over a million diyas. (Photo: ANI)

Tags: diwali, uttar pradesh, ayodhya, chief minister, yogi adityanath, viral and trending, diwali 2017, #diwali2017

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

2

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

3

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

4

WhatsApp rolls out advance location sharing feature

5

Water once flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham