Ayodhya Diwali sees Gods descending on a chopper, twitterati opine

Artistes dressed up as Gods arrive at Ram Katha Park in helicopter, replicating victorious journey of trio as detailed in the Ramayana.

Actors dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman land in Ayodhya in a chopper. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya: Diwali was well defined in Ayodhya, where over 1.75 lakh diyas (earthern lamps) lit the city as the ‘gods’ descended from above on Wednesday afternoon as part of a grand celebrations of festival of lights led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Actors dressed up as Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya (Photo: ANI)

Noticeably, artistes who were dressed up as Maryada Purushottam Ram, Lakshman and wife Sita touched down at the Ram Katha Park in a helicopter, replicating the victorious journey of the trio by the Pushpak Vimana, a mythical flying chariot, as detailed in the Ramayana.

In a show of piety, the ‘celestial’ beings were received by the UP chief minister, his Tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Governor Ram Naik. Yogi Adityanath and the Governor took turns to shower the actors playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman with flowers and marigold garlands, recreating the mythical homecoming of Lord Ram.

However, not all were happy with the show:

Bizarre to see @myogiadityanath garlanding and bowing before actors playing Ram & Sita (who flew in on a chopper) in Ayodhya just now. — Priya Sahgal (@Priyascorner) October 18, 2017

Again a wastage of money and resources, to bring Sita & Ram from chopper, @myogiadityanath Should think better. — kabira_kahe (@jain2679) October 18, 2017

YOGI SPEND CRORES ON DIYAAS....TAKING RAM SITA ON HELICOPTER..NO MONEY FOR OXYGEN TO CHILDREN OR HAJJ SUBSIDIES... .https://t.co/ALc5X0h4T8 — ILYAS SHARAFUDDIN (@dawahbyicode) October 18, 2017

And then there was one who pointed out that it had become a priority news

Media priority in New India: Ram, Lakshman, Sita's chopper lands. Live from Ayodhya. — Bobby Naqvi (@BobbyNaqvi) October 18, 2017

But there were others who felt that it perfectly imbibed the flavour of the festivities.

Finally, Pushpak Viman in scene and Shri Ram, Bhayya Lakshman, and Sita Mayya are back in Ayodhya.#DiwaliInAyodhya pic.twitter.com/PiXub3BWWE — chetan vashistth (@chetanhere) October 18, 2017

#DiwaliInAyodhya



Jai Shri Ram



It's incredible to watch live the welcoming of Lord Ram , Lakshman and Sita maa in ayodhya... pic.twitter.com/XYNcWwsTHn — Aman 🇮🇳אמן קומר (@AskAmanDubey) October 18, 2017

Dad have watery eyes now. He never thought ayodhya will get its due attention(his birth place).

The act of Prabhu Ram, sita and lakshman getting down from the pushpak viman(helicopter)....ऐसा लगा अब राम अयोध्या आने का मन बना लिए हैं, अब कोई रोक के दिखा दो। जय श्री राम 🚩 — मिर्चा ग़ालिब (@mirchagalib) October 18, 2017

Interestingly, the state tourism department in association with the Avadh University and the district administration are aiming to set a new world record by lighting more than 171,000 earthen oil lamps on the stairs of the Sarayu ghats at Ram ki Paidi on the Diwali eve.

Ayodhya's Sarayu ghats decked up with over a million diyas. (Photo: ANI)