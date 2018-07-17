The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

Life, More Features

Cuteness overload: This photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Louis is taking internet by storm

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 10:26 am IST

Clicked by Matt Porteous, picture was released on social media nearly 12 hours after Kensington Palace put out another 4 by Matt Holyoak.

Louis was wearing a replica of the royal christening robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, which was created in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, the Princess Royal. (Twitter Screengrab/ Kensington Palace)
 Louis was wearing a replica of the royal christening robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, which was created in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, the Princess Royal.

A heartwarming new photograph of the Duchess of Cambridge cradling Prince Louis after his christening was released by Kensington Palace and soon took social media by storm.

Prince Louis, all of 12 weeks old, slept through the entire ceremony but was pictured alert and with a wide opened-mouth smile as he was held upright by his mother in the gardens of Clarence House.

Clicked by Matt Porteous, the picture was released on social media nearly 12 hours after Kensington Palace put out another four shots by Matt Holyoak from the day last night.

The palace tweeted, 'The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.'

Louis was wearing a replica of the royal christening robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, which was created in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, the Princess Royal.

That gown was worn for all subsequent royal baptisms including the present Queen, her children and grandchildren.

However, by 2008 it was clear the gown was becoming delicate and the Queen's senior dresser Angela Kelly ran up a hand-made replica in order to preserve the original.

Kate wore a cream Alexander McQueen dress with floral headpiece by Jane Taylor, and her long hair was swept back in a bun.

