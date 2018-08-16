Vajpayee no more, here's a look at the writer and his works

The iconic leader bore witness to India's transition, its ups and downs and all kinds of political weather over sixty years.

A wonderful orator, he published several works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry which continue to enthral readers of all ages.

Former three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in a critical condition and was put on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. He breathed his last on August 16.

The 93-year-old veteran political was admitted there on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

His works include Meri Sansadiya Yatra ( in four volumes), Sankalp Kaal, Lok Sabha Mein Atalji (a collection of speeches), Amar Balidan and Kya Khoya Kya Paya among others.

Here are a list of other books and poems that Vajpayee had written:

Social and political

National Integration (1961)

Dynamics of an Open Society (1977)

New Dimensions of India's Foreign Policy (1979)

Heal the Wounds: Vajpayee's appeal on Assam tragedy to the Parliament (1983)

Kucha Lekha, Kucha Bhashana (1996)

Sekyularavada: Bharatiya Parikalpana (Da. Rajendra Prasada Smaraka Vyakhyanamala) (1996)

Bindu-Bindu Vicara (1997)

Rajaniti ki Rapatili Rahem (1997)

Back to Square One (1998)

Decisive Days (1999)

Sakti Se Santi (1999)

Vicara-Bindu (Hindi Edition, 2000)

Nayi Chunauti, Naya Avasara (Hindi Edition, 2002)

India's Perspectives on ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Region (2003)

Books

India's Foreign Policy: New Dimensions (1977)

Assam Problem: Repression no Solution (1981)

Atal Bihari Vaj Mem Tina Dasaka (1992)

Pradhan Mantri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ke Chune Hue Bhashana (2000)

Values, Vision & Verses of Vajpayee: India's Man of Destiny (2001)

Poetry

Meri Ikyavana Kavitaem (1995)

Meri Ikyavana Kavitaem (Hindi Edition, 1995)

Sreshtha Kabita (1997)

Nayi Disha – An Album with Jagjit Singh (1995)

Kya Khoya Kya Paya: Atal Bihari Vajapeyi, Vyaktitva Aur Kavitaem (Hindi Edition, 1999)

Samvedna – An Album with Jagjit Singh (1995)

Twenty-One Poems (2003)

Speeches