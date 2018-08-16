The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

Life, More Features

Vajpayee no more, here's a look at the writer and his works

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 5:52 pm IST

The iconic leader bore witness to India's transition, its ups and downs and all kinds of political weather over sixty years.

A wonderful orator, he published several works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry which continue to enthral readers of all ages.
 A wonderful orator, he published several works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry which continue to enthral readers of all ages.

Former three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in a critical condition and was put on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. He breathed his last on August 16.

The 93-year-old veteran political was admitted there on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The iconic leader bore witness to India's transition, its ups and downs and all kinds of political weather over sixty years.

A wonderful orator, he published several works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry which continue to enthral readers of all ages.

His works include Meri Sansadiya Yatra ( in four volumes), Sankalp Kaal, Lok Sabha Mein Atalji (a collection of speeches), Amar Balidan and Kya Khoya Kya Paya  among others.

Here are a list of other books and poems that Vajpayee had written:

Social and political

  • National Integration (1961)
  • Dynamics of an Open Society (1977)
  • New Dimensions of India's Foreign Policy (1979)
  • Heal the Wounds: Vajpayee's appeal on Assam tragedy to the Parliament (1983)
  • Kucha Lekha, Kucha Bhashana (1996)
  • Sekyularavada: Bharatiya Parikalpana (Da. Rajendra Prasada Smaraka Vyakhyanamala) (1996)
  • Bindu-Bindu Vicara (1997)
  • Rajaniti ki Rapatili Rahem (1997)
  • Back to Square One (1998)
  • Decisive Days (1999)
  • Sakti Se Santi (1999)
  • Vicara-Bindu (Hindi Edition, 2000)
  • Nayi Chunauti, Naya Avasara (Hindi Edition, 2002)
  • India's Perspectives on ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Region (2003)

Books

  • India's Foreign Policy: New Dimensions (1977)
  • Assam Problem: Repression no Solution (1981)
  • Atal Bihari Vaj Mem Tina Dasaka (1992)
  • Pradhan Mantri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ke Chune Hue Bhashana (2000)
  • Values, Vision & Verses of Vajpayee: India's Man of Destiny (2001)
  • National Integration (1961)
  • Dynamics of an Open Society (1977)
  • Kucha Lekha, Kucha Bhashana (1996)
  • Sekyularavada: Bharatiya Parikalpana (Da. Rajendra Prasada Smaraka Vyakhyanamala) (1996)
  • Rajaniti ki Rapatili Rahem (1997)
  • Back to Square One (1998)
  • Decisive Days (1999)
  • Sakti Se Santi (1999)
  • India's Perspectives on ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Region (2003)

Poetry

  • Meri Ikyavana Kavitaem (1995)
  • Meri Ikyavana Kavitaem (Hindi Edition, 1995)
  • Sreshtha Kabita (1997)
  • Nayi Disha – An Album with Jagjit Singh (1995)
  • Kya Khoya Kya Paya: Atal Bihari Vajapeyi, Vyaktitva Aur Kavitaem (Hindi Edition, 1999)
  • Samvedna – An Album with Jagjit Singh (1995)
  • Twenty-One Poems (2003)

Speeches

  • Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, selected speeches. (2000). ISBN 978-81-230-0834-9.
  • President's addresses, 1980–1986. (2000).
  • Presidential address. (1986).
  • Presidential address: Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha session, Bhagalpur (Bihar), 5 6 & 7 May 1972. (1972).
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pokhran

 

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, books by vajpayee, ex-pm atal bihari vajpayee, former prime minister, vajpayee battles for life, atal bihari vajpayee books, atal bihari vajpayee poetry

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

2

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

3

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

4

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

5

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham