The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

Life, More Features

From octopus to starfish, it rained seafood in this Chinese city

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

It is believed creatures were brought inland by waterspouts which sucked them out of Yellow Sea.

Meteorologists say it is not uncommon for tornadoes to transport marine life hundreds of miles from their habitats. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Meteorologists say it is not uncommon for tornadoes to transport marine life hundreds of miles from their habitats. (Photo: Pixabay)

It a bizarre incident, it turns out that recently China saw octopus and other sea creatures raining from the sky after being sucked out of the ocean by a violent storm. 

The incident happened in the coastal city of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province.

While the incident may seem too fantastical, fish can actually be sucked up from the sea by tornado strength winds which form a waterspout. The animals can then be deposited hundreds of yards or even miles away after being released by the wind.

Something similar happened in 2017 in Mexico when fish rained from the sky in the town of Tampico, and a downpour of fish in the town of Kerala, India in 2008.   

The Chinese Meteorological Administration, China's national weather agency, confirmed there had been a number of sea creatures blown onto the land by a waterspout.

According to the city's meteorological service, the hurricane-force wind speeds generated during the storm set a new all-time record for June and the wind and hail caused widespread destruction throughout the city .

It is believed the creatures were brought inland by waterspouts which sucked them out of the Yellow Sea.

Meteorologists say it is not uncommon for tornadoes to transport marine life hundreds of miles from their habitats.

Tags: octopus, starfish, seafood, chinese city, viral and trending, chinese meteorological administration, qingdao, eastern china, shandong province, seafood rain, yellow sea, meteorologist, tornado

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman claims she saw ghost of her dead dog outside living room window

2

“I know you watch porn! Pay me to keep quiet” — Did you get this email too?

3

Jada Pinkett 'never' going to divorce Will Smith

4

Get ready for hot new video game titles ahead

5

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham