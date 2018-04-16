Charlie Chaplin birthday: 10 quotes which prove his genius

Chaplin became worldwide icon through screen persona "the Tramp" and is considered one of the most important figures in cinematic history.

On the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s 129th birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes by him that proves he was more than just a comic genius. (Photo: AP)

Charlie Chaplin is perhaps ageless. Defying trends in Cinema, the films by Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin have spanned decades, bringing something different to each new generation of cinema lovers.

An English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film, Chaplin became a worldwide icon through his screen persona "the Tramp" and is considered one of the most important figures in the history of the film industry.

The son of an absconding father and a mum who was soon sent to an asylum, Chaplin began performing at an early age, touring music halls and later working as a stage actor and comedian. At 19, he was signed to the prestigious Fred Karno company, which took him to America. Chaplin was scouted for the film industry and began appearing in 1914 for Keystone Studios. He soon developed the Tramp persona and formed a large fan base.

On the occasion of Charlie Chaplin’s 129th birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes by him that proves he was more than just a comic genius.